Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC cut its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Argan worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Argan by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Argan by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Price Performance

NYSE:AGX traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.86. 85,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.45. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $76.25.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.75 million. Argan had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.64%. Argan’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGX. StockNews.com raised Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Argan from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Argan

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $899,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $166,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,098.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $899,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,606 shares of company stock worth $2,394,182 over the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Argan Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.