Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $586,051,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Arista Networks by 439.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,815 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 25,188.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,420,000 after buying an additional 611,312 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,604,000 after buying an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,368 shares of company stock valued at $119,728,043. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.52. 969,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,231. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.32 and a twelve month high of $329.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.64. The company has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

