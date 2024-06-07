Aristides Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 92.2% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,463,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,275 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,169,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 238,335 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 120.3% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,974,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after buying an additional 2,170,157 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 810,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 80.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 779,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,204. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

