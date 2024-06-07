Aristides Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,586 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,898. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

