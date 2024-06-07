Aristides Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Aristides Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,348 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter valued at $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 29.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 35.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

JOUT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,542. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.69 million, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.85%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.