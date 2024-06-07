Aristides Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,527,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,923,428,000 after acquiring an additional 702,565 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after buying an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after buying an additional 137,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after buying an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.60. The stock had a trading volume of 255,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.65. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

