Aristides Capital LLC Increases Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises makes up 0.8% of Aristides Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 321,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 619,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,185,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

RUSHA traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $53.78.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

In related news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

