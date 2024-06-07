Aristides Capital LLC Invests $272,000 in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 64,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VNDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
Shares of VNDA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. 352,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.76.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
