Aristides Capital LLC Invests $97,000 in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PMV Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,000 after buying an additional 867,547 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 685,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 382,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 468.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 365,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 301,244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 230,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

PMVP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. CLSA raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ PMVP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 32,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,695. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.55.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

