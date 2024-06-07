Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Astec Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Astec Industries by 65,426.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after buying an additional 473,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter worth $13,107,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 222,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Paul Norris acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. 3,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $707.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $56.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.47). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTE

Astec Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.