Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 84.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 53,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 41,667 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 39.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.90. 4,455,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,212,541. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market cap of $407.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 105.56%. The company's revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

