Aristides Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Kamada worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Kamada by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of KMDA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. Kamada Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kamada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on KMDA

About Kamada

(Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.