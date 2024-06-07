Aristides Capital LLC Sells 2,089 Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Aristides Capital LLC reduced its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPZ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 208,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TPZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.