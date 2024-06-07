Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $90.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,451,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,496,000 after acquiring an additional 613,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

