Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 125 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.75. 13,259,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,273,539. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

