Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.7% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 327,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,698,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

PG stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,584. The company has a market capitalization of $394.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $168.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.