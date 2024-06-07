Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $425,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.92.

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.73. 1,255,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.63. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $221.20 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

