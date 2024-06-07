Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 5.0 %

Newmont stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,072,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,456,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.