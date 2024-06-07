Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,155 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.65. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.