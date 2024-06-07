AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,229 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for about 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AstraZeneca worth $189,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.02. 2,099,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,228. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $248.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

