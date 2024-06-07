Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,298,122.32 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $1,298,122.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,077,656.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,801.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $1,401,382.05.

On Friday, May 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $1,494,422.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $1,512,305.91.

On Monday, April 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $1,459,810.74.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,645,810.11.

On Monday, April 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $1,593,397.35.

On Friday, April 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $1,708,853.76.

On Thursday, March 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,275.47.

On Friday, March 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $1,588,287.93.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.46. 1,752,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,964. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $154.02 and a one year high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $13,805,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atlassian by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,862,000 after purchasing an additional 56,149 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Atlassian by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 96,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

