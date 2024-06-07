ATW Spac Management LLC Invests $3.06 Million in Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYAU)

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 302,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000. Bayview Acquisition accounts for about 4.5% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAYAU. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Bayview Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Bayview Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,735,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Bayview Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,196,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000.

Bayview Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAYAU remained flat at $10.41 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.48. Bayview Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

