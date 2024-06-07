ATW Spac Management LLC Makes New Investment in Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT)

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. Southport Acquisition accounts for about 3.1% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Southport Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southport Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southport Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PORT remained flat at $10.99 on Friday. Southport Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Southport Acquisition Profile

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to acquire businesses in the field of financial software with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals in the United States.

