Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.09. 1,040,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 1.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
