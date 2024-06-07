Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $260.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $269.05.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $215.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.93. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after acquiring an additional 232,441 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.