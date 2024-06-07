Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,345,000 after buying an additional 36,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 74.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.50. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $240.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

