Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,601 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.04. 3,110,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,890. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

