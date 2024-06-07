B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL)

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $789.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.55.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other OPAL Fuels news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

