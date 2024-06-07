Bain Capital Investors LLC Has $2.78 Billion Stock Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Bain Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,679,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480,052 shares during the quarter. Cerevel Therapeutics comprises approximately 60.4% of Bain Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bain Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 36.43% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $2,784,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 68.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 784,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,158. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $43.59.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $2,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

