Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Takes Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,112,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,904,000. Revolution Medicines accounts for 3.1% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned 1.02% of Revolution Medicines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,538.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,500.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,822.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,538.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,500.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,049 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. 729,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,435. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $41.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

