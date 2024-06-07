Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,305 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 181.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,220,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,234 over the last ninety days. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,851. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

