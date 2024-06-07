Baldwin Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.80.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.70. 272,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $211.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

