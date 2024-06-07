Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,329.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 104,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 97,643 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,334.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 203,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after buying an additional 195,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,352. The stock has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

