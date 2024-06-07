Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,157. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

