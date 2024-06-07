Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 661 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Down 0.0 %

Prologis stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,275. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.31. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

