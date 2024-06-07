Baldwin Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $456.76. The company had a trading volume of 649,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,131. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.77 and a 200 day moving average of $398.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

