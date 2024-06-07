Banc Funds Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) by 177.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,127,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 16.30% of Blue Ridge Bankshares worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BRBS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 25,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,965. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

