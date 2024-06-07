Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 32,595 Shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,595 shares during the quarter. California BanCorp accounts for approximately 1.4% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of California BanCorp worth $14,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in California BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 13.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CALB shares. Truist Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of California BanCorp from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of California BanCorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, California BanCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

California BanCorp Price Performance

California BanCorp stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. 5,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. California BanCorp has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $177.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that California BanCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About California BanCorp

(Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.