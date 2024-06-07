Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.74 Per Share

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 1.742 per share by the bank on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $20.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43.

Banco Macro Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BMA opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $68.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

