Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,758,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $59,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,734,407,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,056 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after buying an additional 2,935,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,216,000 after buying an additional 4,338,679 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 38,640,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,141,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.