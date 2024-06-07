Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Insider Purchases £19,702.80 in Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew McIntyre bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,789 ($48.55) per share, with a total value of £19,702.80 ($25,243.82).

Bank of Georgia Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BGEO opened at GBX 3,810 ($48.81) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 440.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,644.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,268.41. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,646.26 ($33.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,510 ($70.60).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($75.59) price objective on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

