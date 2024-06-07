Barclays Boosts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $95.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NVT opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

