Barclays Trims GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price to $50.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GTLB. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.70.

GTLB opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. GitLab has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $142,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in GitLab by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,597,000 after buying an additional 3,096,437 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GitLab by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after buying an additional 1,762,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,591,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $76,918,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

