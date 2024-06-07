Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.05 and $3.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.8 %

BBWI opened at $46.39 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

