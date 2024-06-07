Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Position Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,239 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 45,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

