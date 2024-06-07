Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $898.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.14.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,635.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,943,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,537,000 after acquiring an additional 356,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,677,000 after buying an additional 521,596 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $24,971,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 292,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

