Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $220.63 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $220.63 million and $1.44 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,671.03 or 0.05305299 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00047801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,803,659 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,423,659 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

