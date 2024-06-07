Berenberg Bank Boosts Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Price Target to GBX 460

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 415 ($5.32) to GBX 460 ($5.89) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.42) to GBX 338 ($4.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of LON CHG opened at GBX 378 ($4.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,907.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Chemring Group has a 1-year low of GBX 258 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 412.14 ($5.28). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 374.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

In related news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.59), for a total transaction of £494,788.22 ($633,937.50). 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

