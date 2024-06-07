Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 10463377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

