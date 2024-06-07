Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 168.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Shares of BMEA traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. 3,078,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.35.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 65.3% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,416,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

